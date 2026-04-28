Iran Ready to Share 'Defeating US' Experience with SCO: Talaei-Nik
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: News websites
Iran’s Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik says the US can no longer impose policies on independent nations, saying Tehran is ready to share its experience confronting the US with the SCO.
Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for Strategic Planning and Management Development, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, said on Tuesday that the United States is no longer in a position to impose its policies on independent nations, adding that Tehran is prepared to share its experience in confronting Washington with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Talaei-Nik made the remarks upon arriving in Bishkek, leading a military delegation to attend a meeting of defense ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, including Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Belarus.
During separate meetings with defense officials, Talaei-Nik said that Washington would eventually be compelled to abandon what he described as "illegal and illogical demands", attributing this to the resilience of the Iranian people and its armed forces.
He added that Iran is ready to transfer its experience in “defeating the United States” to other SCO members, stating that “the entire world today views the United States and the Israeli entity as symbols of state terrorism.”
Talaei-Nik also emphasized that Iran, alongside maintaining readiness to defend itself and meet the needs of its armed forces, is prepared to share its defense and military capabilities with independent countries, particularly SCO members.
Stalemate in talks
Separately, sources familiar with the matter told CNN earlier that the United States and Iran may not be as far apart as publicly perceived, despite the absence of a second round of talks in Pakistan.
US President Donald Trump has previously stated that any agreement would require Iran to relinquish its stockpile of uranium enriched for military purposes and halt enrichment activities altogether, conditions Tehran has firmly rejected.
Iranian officials have repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that the country’s nuclear program is strictly for peaceful, medical, and technological purposes.
According to sources cited by Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran, Iran has proposed a three-stage negotiation framework to mediators, under which talks could resume if accepted by Washington.
3-phase framework in detail
The proposal, as described by Al Mayadeen's correspondent, outlines an initial phase focused on ending US-Israeli aggression and securing guarantees that fighting will not resume against Iran and Lebanon. During this stage, Iran would not discuss any other issues, the report said.
If agreement is reached on the first phase, discussions would move to a second stage centered on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The plan reportedly envisions coordination with Oman to establish a new legal framework governing the strategic waterway.
The third phase would address Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran would only be prepared to discuss after agreements are reached on the first two phases, according to the report.
Trump dissatisfied with the proposal
Separately, Reuters reports that Trump is dissatisfied with Iran’s three-phased proposal, casting doubt on a near-term resolution to a war that has disrupted global energy markets and caused heavy losses.
A US official familiar with internal discussions said Trump rejected the framework during a meeting with advisors on Monday, citing its failure to address core US demands.
The White House reiterated its stance publicly, with spokesperson Olivia Wales stating that the United States “will not negotiate through the press” and remains firm on its conditions for ending the war launched earlier this year alongside Israeli forces.
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