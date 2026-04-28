Araghchi Says Russia Proposed Mediation Role to Help End Iran War
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Russia has offered to mediate efforts to restore calm, as Moscow reaffirms strategic ties with Tehran and pushes for regional de-escalation.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Russia has offered to mediate efforts aimed at restoring calm in the region, amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
Speaking from Moscow, Araghchi welcomed Moscow’s support for diplomatic initiatives and highlighted the strength of ties between Iran and Russia. His remarks followed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking the end of a regional diplomatic tour that included stops in Pakistan and Oman.
Araghchi said that “recent developments have laid bare the depth of the Russian-Iranian partnership,” adding that he valued the sustained high-level coordination with Moscow amid rapidly evolving regional developments.
He also confirmed that Russia had proposed acting as a mediator to help de-escalate tensions and end the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Iranian minister described his meeting with Putin, which lasted more than 90 minutes, as “very good,” noting that discussions covered a wide range of issues in detail, including bilateral relations and regional developments.
Iranians fighting courageously, heroically for sovereignty
For his part, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s intention to strengthen its strategic partnership with Tehran. He also revealed that he had received a message last week from Iran’s leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and asked Araghchi to convey his gratitude and best wishes in return.
“Please convey to the Supreme Leader the words of gratitude for this message and wishes of all the best, health, and well-being,” Putin told Araghchi.
He said the Iranian people are “fighting courageously and heroically for their sovereignty,” adding that Russia hopes they will get through this difficult period and that peace will be achieved soon.
Putin further stated that Russia will act in ways that serve the interests of regional countries to help bring peace to West Asia as quickly as possible, stressing, “As for our part, we will do everything that meets your interests, meets the interests of all the peoples of the region, so that this peace can be achieved as quickly as possible,” Putin stressed.
Iran reviewing US proposal for talks amid standstill
As for the US-Iran talks, Araghchi said yesterday that Iran is studying the US's proposal to hold talks, as Washington stressed that any diplomacy would be conducted privately and on its own terms.
“The United States has offered Iran talks, and we are currently considering this possibility,” Araghchi said, without elaborating on the scope or timing of potential negotiations.
Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson told Al Mayadeen that "diplomatic talks with Iran are sensitive, and we will not conduct them through the media", adding that "the United States will not enter into any agreement that does not put the interests of the American people first".
No comments:
Post a Comment