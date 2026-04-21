One Enemy Misstep After Truce, We Strike Where You Say: IRGC Commander to People
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 9:59 PM
Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of IRGC aerospace force.
If the enemy oversteps and commits any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran after the ceasefire, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will target wherever the people want them to, the IRGC aerospace commander said on Tuesday.
Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi made the remarks in a message addressed to the people of Iran who have filled the streets and city squares for over 50 days in support of the armed forces during the third imposed war.
The IRGC aerospace commander expressed deep gratitude to the Iranian people for maintaining their presence on the streets throughout this period.
"Your children stood by the missile launchers for forty nights and days, exposing the arrogance of the global powers. And during the period of military silence (ceasefire), they remained vigilant, hands on the trigger, ready to defend this ancient land and its millennia-old civilization," he said in the message that was played in all city squares.
He assured people that the IRGC forces are fully ready to defend the country from any potential aggression from the enemy.
"Today, we have come to you to declare our pledge: If after the ceasefire the enemy oversteps and commits any aggression against this soil, this time our target will be wherever you direct us," General Mousavi said.
He also issued a clear warning to regional countries against collaborating with the enemy/
"Let the southern neighbors know: if their land and resources are used by America to attack the Iranian nation, they must bid farewell to oil production in the West Asia region."
The two-week ceasefire is coming to an end on Tuesday night amid a stalemate over the next round of talks, with US President Donald Trump unilaterally announcing its extension.
Iran hasn’t yet responded to Trump’s announcement, but it has warned that the illegal naval blockade must be lifted immediately by the US.
The war of aggression against the Islamic Republic was launched by the US-Israeli coalition on February, which came to a halt 40 days later after the US agreed to Iran’s 10-point proposal, which was supposed to form the basis for the permanent end to the war.
However, the American side has continuously breached the ceasefire.
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