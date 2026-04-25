Trump Evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Shots Fired
The US president was escorted out from the event at a Washington DC hotel by his secret service agents.
Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026 [Mandel Ngan/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff
26 Apr 2026
United States President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC, after shots were fired outside the event.
Trump was rushed out of Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday evening after gun shots were heard outside the ballroom where the US president and the First Lady had been seated before the start of the annual media event.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he and his Cabinet were safe, and that he would give a press conference from the White House shortly.
“The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition,” Trump said.
“We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”
Trump also hailed the US Secret Service and local law enforcement.
“They acted quickly and bravely,” Trump said.
“The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly.”
Footage from the scene showed Trump and attendees taking cover behind their table after shots rang out, as people yelled “Get down!” and “Stay down!”
Trump was then rushed away from the scene by Secret Service agents, after which heavily armed agents surrounded the table.
Al Jazeera producer Chris Sheridan said he heard what he believed to be five gun shots outside the ballroom.
“We could smell the powder. We immediately dove to the ground. It was directly behind me,” Sheridan said.
“I couldn’t tell how many feet away, but it was definitely behind the doors to the entrance to the ballroom.”
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