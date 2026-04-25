Mali Rebels Attacks Bamako, Northern Cities
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Apr 2026 17:40
Armed militants launched coordinated attacks in Bamako and across Mali, with the army confirming ongoing fighting and suspected JNIM involvement.
Armed militants launched coordinated attacks early Saturday on the capital Bamako and several locations in the country’s interior, in what appears to be a multi-front assault involving different groups, the Malian army has reported.
A Reuters eyewitness said two powerful explosions were heard, followed by sustained gunfire shortly before 6:00 AM GMT near the main Kati military base outside Bamako. Soldiers were deployed to block roads in the area as security forces responded to the incident.
Similar disturbances were also reported around the same time in the central city of Sévaré and in the northern cities of Kidal and Gao. “There is gunfire everywhere,” one witness in Sévaré told Reuters, describing widespread unrest.
In an official statement, the Malian army said “unidentified terrorist groups attacked several positions in the capital and other regions of the country,” without providing specific locations. The statement confirmed that fighting was ongoing and urged residents to remain calm.
Al-Qaeda-linked group suspected
Separately, Mohamed Lamine Ould Ramadan, a spokesperson for the rebel alliance known as the Azawad Liberation Front, claimed on social media that his forces had taken control of multiple positions in Kidal and Gao.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim. Four security sources also said the al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) was involved in Saturday’s attacks, although the group did not immediately claim responsibility.
Residents also reported hearing gunfire near Bamako’s airport and a nearby military camp in the early hours of Saturday.
The developments come months after reports in March indicated that Mali and the United States were nearing an agreement that would allow Washington to resume flights of aircraft and drones over Malian airspace to gather intelligence on insurgent groups in the West African country.
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