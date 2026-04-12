12 CPV Martyrs Laid to Rest in Solemn Burial Ceremony
Spirit of Chinese People’s Volunteers a valuable legacy to be passed down: expert
By Cui Meng in Shenyang and Sun Langchen in Beijing
Apr 23, 2026 04:48 PM
A burial ceremony for the remains of the 13th batch of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs, who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), was held at a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on April 23, 2026. Photo: Cui Meng/GT
A grand burial ceremony for the remains of the 13th batch of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), was held at a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday morning. The spirits of 12 CPV soldiers, who gave their lives defending the country and lay in a foreign land for more than 70 years, have finally been laid to rest on Chinese soil.
Representatives of martyrs' families and hero units of the war attended the ceremony, alongside nearly 500 participants including officials from China's central departments, students and other youth representatives.
At the scene, Global Times reporters observed that the sunken memorial square was encircled by a wall engraved with martyrs' names, beneath which yellow and white chrysanthemums were densely arranged. Participants stood in solemn silence, with many members of the public gathered early outside the square, lining up to witness the ceremony.
At 10 am, the ceremony began as a military band played the mournful melody of remembrance. Under escort by the PLA Honor Guard, pallbearers marched in unison, carrying the caskets of the martyrs slowly into the memorial square. After a eulogy delivered by Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia, all attendees bowed three times. A total of 27 honor guards then fired 12 volleys in tribute, offering the highest respect to the fallen.
"Martyrs have always been buried with the highest honors. The 12-gun salute represents the utmost respect and remembrance," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Communist Party of China Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Thursday. "The ceremony carries dual significance - welcoming them home and commemorating their heroic deeds."
Su noted that the war embodies the courage of the CPV to fight against formidable odds. "For more than 70 years, we have never forgotten the soldiers who composed this heroic chapter, nor those who contributed to victory. Carrying forward this spirit today means upholding peace and security."
Earlier on Wednesday, the remains and personal effects of the 12 CPV soldiers were returned to China aboard a Y-20B large transport aircraft and escorted to the cemetery by a motorcycle convoy.
More than 70,000 residents in Shenyang took to the streets to welcome the martyrs, many carrying flowers in tribute. According to CCTV News, among those present at the ceremony were eight elderly CPV veterans, with an average age of 93. Veteran Cheng Maoyou wrote a calligraphy piece reading "Welcome comrades home."
He Yue, a mother who brought her child to the ceremony, told the Global Times on Thursday that many residents had already gathered outside the cemetery the previous day, including retired soldiers, police role models, students, and volunteers.
"We watched the convoy escort, and it was deeply moving. The martyrs made tremendous sacrifices. Their fearless spirit is something that we and our children should learn from. It reminds us that today's peace is hard-won," she said.
Yu Jialin, a primary school student from Mao Anying School in Dandong, Liaoning Province, said that seeing the ceremony made a lasting impression. "I felt as if I saw them marching bravely to the battlefield. I couldn't calm down for a long time. I will study hard and carry forward their spirit," the student said.
To date, a total of 1,023 CPV martyrs repatriated from South Korea have been laid to rest at the cemetery. Huang Yueyi, a staff member at the cemetery, said the burial site is located along the central axis in the northern section, where previous ceremonies have also been held.
"To create a solemn atmosphere, we carefully arranged the site, placing 33 wreaths beneath the wall of names, representing deep remembrance from all sectors of society," per CCTV News.
Surrounding the square is a wall composed of 138 black granite slabs, each three meters high and one meter wide, engraved with the names of martyrs. Of the more than 197,000 CPV soldiers who sacrificed their lives, over 20,000 shared duplicate names, leaving more than 170,000 names inscribed on the wall, as reported by CCTV News.
Standing before the wall, gray-haired Du Yanping pointed to her father Du Yizhen's name and broke down in tears. She told the Global Times that her father died in 1953 without leaving any belongings, and the wall has become her only place of remembrance.
Nearby, another visitor surnamed Liu brought a photo of her father as a young man. She said she had visited many times and even dreamed of him and his comrades the night before.
"In times of peace, we won't forget that peace is hard-won. We must safeguard stability and oppose war. This reflects a shared aspiration," Liu said.
Lü Chao, a professor at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that Shenyang has served as a "base camp" for the war effort, making it a longstanding tradition to lay martyrs to rest there.
People come voluntarily because they deeply recognize the hardships of the war. It was a founding battle that demonstrated the resilience of the Chinese people and their determination to defend world peace. The spirit of the CPV is a valuable legacy to be passed down, Lü said.
"Behind every name is a young face and a life once devoted to the country," Lü added. "We may not remember every individual name, but we should remember their shared name — Chinese People's Volunteers."
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