Political Divorce Looms as the ANC Threatens to Purge Dual Members Who Campaign for SACP
Cape Town
Lindsay Dentlinger
23 April 2026 | 11:31
The ANC is warning that those in leadership positions who fail to respond to its letter can face being stripped of their jobs.
Political divorce looms as the ANC threatens to purge dual members who campaign for SACP
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MYANC/X.
The battle lines between the African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP), have been drawn.
While the ANC on Thursday issued letters to dual members requiring them to declare their allegiance ahead of the local government polls, the SACP says it won’t be acceding to the demand.
Both parties have held separate briefings to clarify their positions following the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently.
The ANC is warning that those in leadership positions who fail to respond to its letter can face being stripped of their jobs.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday read dual members the riot act if they don’t respond to his missive within the next ten days.
"Should you decide to ignore this communication, and you are found to be campaigning for any other political party outside the ANC, we will take steps."
The directive puts the SACP in a difficult position, given it also has two ministers in government - Mineral Resources and Petroleum minister Gwede Mantashe and Higher Education minister Buti Manamela.
"If you are in the executive, at local government or service in any position of influence, including deployment, we will take steps, including removal from those positions with immediate effect."
While the ANC insists the stance it’s adopted towards the SACP is not antagonistic, it’s not being received that way.
SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila says the ANC’s directive is akin to demanding subordination from the SACP.
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