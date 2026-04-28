Talks Would Resume if US Accepts 3-phase Framework Iran Put Forward
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Apr 2026 00:20
Al Mayadeen reports that Tehran has outlined a staged negotiation approach covering ceasefire guarantees, maritime coordination in the Strait of Hormuz, and later discussions on its nuclear program.
Iran has informed mediators of a proposed three-phase framework for negotiations and says talks could resume if the United States agrees to the plan, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran reported.
The proposal, as described by our correspondent, outlines an initial phase focused on ending US-Israeli aggression and securing guarantees that fighting will not resume against Iran and Lebanon. During this stage, Iran would not discuss any other issues, the report said.
The plan envisions coordination with Oman
If agreement is reached on the first phase, discussions would move to a second stage centered on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The plan reportedly envisions coordination with Oman to establish a new legal framework governing the strategic waterway.
The third phase would address Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran would only be prepared to discuss after agreements are reached on the first two phases, according to the report.
This is happening as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed for Moscow, leading a diplomatic delegation.
Iranian ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalal, said earlier that Araghchi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, where he will hold consultations on the latest developments regarding negotiations and the ceasefire.
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