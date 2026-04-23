Iranian Leaders Reject Trump Claims, Affirm National Unity
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Apr 2026 22:40
Iranian officials dismiss US President Donald Trump’s claims of internal divisions, stressing unity, institutional cohesion, and coordinated response.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected claims of internal political divisions in Iran, affirming that the country stands unified in the face of external pressure.
Their statements came in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who alleged the existence of internal conflict within Iran’s political system.
In separate posts on the platform X, both officials stressed that political labels such as “hardliners” and “moderates” do not reflect the reality in Iran.
“In our Iran, there are no hardliners or moderates. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,” the statements read. "And with the iron unity of the nation and the state, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the criminal aggressor regret it."
They added that national unity, alongside adherence to the leadership of the country, would ensure a decisive response to any aggression. “One God, one nation, one leader, one path; and this path toward Iran’s victory is more precious than life,” they said.
Araghchi highlights institutional cohesion
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also emphasized the cohesion of state institutions, linking this unity to broader regional developments.
In a statement, he said, “The failure of Israeli terrorist assassinations is evident in the continued functioning of Iran’s state institutions with unity, purpose, and discipline.”
He added that “the field and diplomatic fronts are fully coordinated in the same war,” stressing that Iranians are “more united than ever.”
Response to Trump’s allegations
The remarks were issued in direct response to Trump’s earlier claims that Iran was struggling to identify its leadership and was experiencing internal divisions.
He alleged that "The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" Iran outrightly rejects these characterizations of its politicians.
Tehran’s response reflects a broader effort to counter external narratives portraying internal fragmentation, instead emphasizing institutional stability and national cohesion.
This comes after the Iranian judiciary strongly rejected Trump's comments alleging that Tehran canceled the execution of eight women protesters following his requests, adding that the report was entirely baseless and false.
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