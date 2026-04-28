Moscow, Tehran to Support Each Other Amid US Aggression: Russia's Defense Minister
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 5:56 AM
This picture provided on April 27, 2026 shows Russian and Iranian defense officials meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.
Russia's minister of defense has expressed confidence that Moscow and Tehran would stand in support of each other amid the situation arising from the United States' unlawful aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.
Andrey Belousov made the remarks to Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik during a meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
Belousov said the support would last "as before under any development of the situation," the report read.
The meeting came amid an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports by the United States, despite announcement and subsequent unilateral prolongation of a ceasefire by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.
The Islamic Republic has denounced the so-called blockade as a continuation of American aggression and violation of the conditions of the ceasefire that was announced on April 7 following 40 days of unprovoked American-Israeli attacks targeting the Iranian soil.
"We support Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Belousov added, noting, "I wish the brotherly Iranian people and its Armed Forces resilience and courage in overcoming all threats facing the country."
Additionally, he said Russia "advocates for resolving the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means," and underlined, "We are ready to do everything possible to resolve this situation."
The Iranian official, for his part, expressed appreciation for Moscow’s support of Tehran in international forums and for its commitment to strengthening bilateral and defense cooperation.
Iran responded to the aggression with a resolute retaliatory strike throughout its 40-day span and simultaneously closed down the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies.
The Islamic Republic began shutting down the chokepoint to all traffic in return for the preservation of the blockade. Tehran has negated rejoining negotiations with Washington as long as the blockade stays in place.
Ever since the launch of the aggression, Russia has expressed full support for Iran's reprisal.
Most recently, Russia’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna said that Washington’s long-standing policy of negotiating from a position of strength through military threats and illegal sanctions has failed against the Islamic Republic and had to be abandoned.
Mikhail Ulyanov stated that the United States had no choice, but to drop the elements of blackmail, ultimatums and artificial deadlines if it truly wished to move forward in any engagement with Iran
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