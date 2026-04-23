Ukraine’s Public Debt to Grow to $300 Billion by End of 2027 — Economist
But there is also good news: neither we nor our children will have to repay it, because repaying such a debt is physically impossible, Kushch said
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Ukraine's public debt will grow to $300 billion by the end of 2027, financial analyst Alexey Kushch has stated.
"By the end of 2027, the public debt will reach $300 billion; currently it is about $200 billion. The bad news is that it will continue to grow. But there is also good news: neither we nor our children will have to repay it, because repaying such a debt is physically impossible," Kushch said in an interview with Novosti.Live.
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