US Can No Longer Dictate Its Policies to Independent Nations: Iran Defense Ministry
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 9:31 AM
Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik speaks during a meeting with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers on April 28, 2026, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by defapress.ir)
The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defense says the United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations, adding that this reality has been demonstrated to the world through the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces.
Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, speaking upon arrival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers’ meeting, stressed the importance of continuing the strong path of Iran’s armed forces and the exemplary resistance of the Iranian people on the international stage.
“The United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations,” the spokesperson said.
He added that this has been “revealed to the entire world through the endurance of the Iranian people and armed forces. The US will eventually accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands.”
Talaei-Nik further stated that the entire world now recognizes the United States and the Israeli regime as “symbols of state terrorism.”
“Their shameless crimes in the massacre of innocents, especially the children and students of the Minab school, have destroyed the credibility of the Western world regarding the values they claim to uphold,” he added.
The IRGC says any new attack on Iran would be met with a response at the “strategic deterrence” level.
The US and Israel started a fresh round of military aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.
The US-Israeli aggression led to the martyrdom of then-Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and hundreds of Iranian civilians, including women and children, as well as several senior military commanders.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.
The Defense Ministry spokesperson reaffirmed the full readiness of Iran’s armed forces to confront any miscalculation by enemies.
“Today, while being fully prepared for powerful defense and meeting the needs of the armed forces, the Islamic Iran is ready to share its defensive and military capabilities with independent nations, particularly SCO member states,” he emphasized.
He described the SCO as a manifestation of the desire of nations and governments to move away from an unjust unipolar system toward a multipolar world.
Shortly after arriving in Bishkek, Talaei-Nik held separate meetings with the defense ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Belarus — key and influential members of the SCO.
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