‘Neighbors Are Our Priority’: Araghchi Pledges Iran-Oman Partnership for Safe Hormuz Navigation
Monday, 27 April 2026 1:13 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) shakes hands with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman at the al-Baraka Palace in Muscat, Oman, on April 26, 2026.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hails Oman’s warm hospitality and reaffirms the Islamic Republic’s commitment to regional cooperation, safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and putting neighbors first.
In a message highlighting Iran’s constructive diplomacy, Araghchi on Sunday expressed gratitude to his Omani hosts following important high-level talks in Muscat.
“Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman,” Araghchi posted on X.
“Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority,” he added.
The statement reflects the Islamic Republic’s consistent policy of strengthening brotherly ties with regional countries and advancing practical solutions for stability in the Persian Gulf -- solutions designed and implemented by the nations of the region themselves.
Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote on X that a good discussion was held on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi.
"As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation."
As the two littoral states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, Iran and Oman bear a natural and primary responsibility for the safety and security of this vital international waterway. During the discussions, the two sides focused on concrete ways to guarantee safe transit that serves the economic interests of all neighbors and the broader international community.
Iran has long maintained that maritime security in the Persian Gulf must be handled collectively by regional states, without the destabilizing interference of extra-regional forces whose presence has only heightened tensions.
On Sunday, Araghchi returned to Islamabad from Oman for a second official visit in two days for further consultations with Pakistani mediators amid stalled negotiations with the United States.
Araghchi left the Omani capital of Muscat, where he met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving regional crises.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has returned to Islamabad for a second official visit in two days for further consultations with Pakistani mediators amid stalled negotiations with the United States.
Islamabad mediated and hosted a first round of talks between Iranian and American delegations on April 11–12, which ended without an agreement. Iranian negotiators blamed the US’s excessive demands and shifting positions for the failure of the talks.
Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire hours before it was set to expire on April 22 and said he was awaiting a proposal from Iran.
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