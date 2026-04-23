Hungary Starts Receiving Russian Oil Over Druzhba Pipeline — MOL
Oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia resumed after the almost three-month interval, the company said
BUDAPEST, April 23. /TASS/. Hungarian oil and gas company MOL informed about the start of receiving Russian oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine.
"MOL Group received oil at pump stations in Fenyeslitke and Budkovce this morning. Thus oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia resumed after the almost three-month interval," the company said.
Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline were interrupted earlier by Ukraine.
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