In 72 Hours, IOF Invade Syria 8 Times, Expanding Incursions
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: SANA
Today 14:19
3 Min Read
Reports detail intensified Israeli military incursions in southern Syria’s Daraa and Quneitra regions, including ground advances, aerial surveillance, and multiple security operations over 72 hours.
Israeli occupation forces advanced on Tuesday into the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin area of western rural Daraa, deploying a military convoy of around 20 vehicles, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the forces patrolled the village under drone surveillance before later withdrawing.
Eight incursions over three days
In parallel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that southern Syria has witnessed, over the past 72 hours, intense and unprecedented Israeli military activity, described as an attempt to impose a “fait accompli” through a series of ground operations extending deep into the border areas of Daraa and Quneitra.
The Observatory documented eight separate incursions across multiple locations, during which Israeli forces deployed bulldozers and heavy machinery to East Tal al-Ahmar in southern Quneitra countryside. There, they reportedly constructed earthen barriers and established observation points, while raising the Israeli flag over the hill overlooking western rural Daraa.
The operations also included the movement of a large military convoy of more than 20 vehicles from the al-Jazeera base, which patrolled Maariya village, alongside a similar incursion between the villages of Jamlah and Saisoun in the Yarmouk Basin area.
In rural Quneitra, temporary checkpoints supported by Humvee vehicles were set up in Mashara village and along the al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah road, where civilians underwent thorough inspections.
The Observatory further reported raids on more than seven homes in Jubata al-Khashab and the targeting of a quarry in the same area. It also documented three arrests, including a young man from Umm al-Athamin village in northern Quneitra, who was reportedly taken to an unknown destination inside the occupied territories.
On the aerial level, surveillance activity continued with three reconnaissance aircraft and drones operating intensively over Daraa and Quneitra countryside for the past three days, accompanied by the deployment of illumination flares over villages in the Yarmouk Basin.
The Observatory noted that these developments come amid continued official silence from Syrian authorities, which have not issued any statement regarding the repeated violations of sovereignty.
Israeli settlers invate southern Syria
On April 22, Israeli settlers infiltrated from occupied Palestine into an area near the town of Hader in the northern countryside of Quneitra, southern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Video footage circulating online shows illegal settlers at the foothills of Mount Hermon, ascending to the rooftop of a building overlooking the town in a provocative act conducted under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.
The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty across the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, including ground incursions, the establishment of temporary checkpoints, road closures, as well as raids and arrests targeting Syrian civilians.
In a clear breach of the Disengagement Agreement, engineering and military activity have been observed within the buffer zone, aimed at reinforcing occupation positions. United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) personnel were criticized for failing to intervene.
According to statements by occupation officials, the Israeli military is working to "repurpose abandoned Syrian military sites into technologically equipped positions," as part of efforts to entrench its occupation and consolidate a new reality on Syrian territory.
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