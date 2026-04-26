Armed Groups Launch Coordinated Attacks Across Multiple Malian Cities
Efri Yano
Donny Setiawan
Apr 26, 2026 - 00:58
Armed groups launched a series of simultaneous attacks targeting the capital city of Bamako and several other urban centers across Mali on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The coordinated assault struck military barracks and strategic infrastructure, marking one of the most significant security breaches in the West African nation in recent years.
Malian military officials initially confirmed that unidentified terrorist groups had targeted specific locations and barracks within the capital. Security forces were immediately deployed to engage the attackers and regain control of the affected areas.
Following the initial engagement, military authorities issued a secondary update regarding the status of the capital's security. This statement indicated that the immediate threat had been neutralized by government forces noting "the situation was under control", the army said in another statement later.
The international airport and nearby air base became focal points of the violence, with witnesses reporting heavy gunfire and explosions. The United States Embassy responded by issuing an urgent security alert for its citizens, citing reports of blasts near Kati and the international airport while advising residents to shelter in place.
In the northern town of Kidal, a former mayor provided details on the ground situation to the Associated Press. He described how armed militants successfully entered the town and seized control of several neighborhoods, leading to direct combat with the Malian army.
"Gunmen entered Kidal, taking control of some neighborhoods and leading to exchanges of fire with the army," said a former mayor of Kidal.
The Tuareg-led Azawad separatist movement also claimed a role in the day's events through their spokesperson, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane. He asserted that their forces had secured control over Kidal and parts of the northeastern city of Gao.
"its forces had taken control of Kidal as well as some areas in Gao, another northeastern city" stated Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesperson for the Tuareg-led Azawad separatist movement.
In Gao, residents reported that the violence began in the early morning and persisted for several hours. One local resident described the intense physical impact of the nearby explosions occurring near the army camp and airport.
"The force of the explosions is making the doors and windows of my house shake. I’m scared out of my wits," a resident of Gao told AP.
Regional analysts suggested the scale of the violence indicates a dangerous level of cooperation between different insurgent factions. Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, noted that the collaboration between jihadist groups and Tuareg rebels mirrors the conditions that originally sparked Mali's security crisis in 2012.
"It’s especially concerning that JNIM (an al-Qaida affiliated group) apparently has been coordinating today’s attacks with Tuareg rebels. Jihadists and Tuareg rebels teamed up in 2012 when they overran northern Mali, sparking the region’s security crisis." said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.
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