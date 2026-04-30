Our Borders Longer Than Two Walls Across America: Speaker Qalibaf Mocks US Blockade
Thursday, 30 April 2026 9:47 PM
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf looks on after a press conference with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 12, 2024.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has ridiculed the US naval blockade against Iran, pointing out that the country’s vast borders make any attempt at sealing it off impossible.
In a post on X, Qalibaf proposed a hypothetical scenario in which two walls are built across the United States, one from New York City to the West Coast and another from Los Angeles to the East Coast.
“If you build two walls, one from NYC to the West Coast and another from LA to the East Coast, the total length will be 7,755 km, which is still about 1,000 km short of Iran’s total borders,” he wrote.
“Good luck blockading a country with those borders.”
The speaker added a note for US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who advocated for the blockade before US members of Congress on Thursday: “P.S. For Pete Hegseth: 1 km = 0.62 mi.”
The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran on February 28.
Tehran has repeatedly condemned the blockade as illegal and a violation of the fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.
Iran’s total land and sea borders stretch over 8,700 kilometers, including coastlines along the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Caspian Sea.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Thursday that the blockade plan is an extension of the war and its continuation will not be tolerated.
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