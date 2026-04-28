West Losing Global Leadership to Global South: Putin
By Al Mayadeen English
Russian President Vladimir Putin declares that Western nations are losing their dominant position in global affairs, making way for the countries of the Global South.
In a video message to the Open Dialogue Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a more complex, multipolar architecture of global development is being formed. He said that states which truly understand and appreciate the importance of national sovereignty in the political, economic, cultural and social spheres are playing an increasingly important role.
"Literally before our eyes, a more complex, multipolar architecture of global development is being formed," Putin said.
"States that truly understand and appreciate the importance of national sovereignty in the political, economic, cultural, and social spheres are playing an increasingly important role in it, and they can determine the vector of their own development based on their own values, resources, priorities, identity, and sovereign worldview."
Western actions accelerating their own decline
The Russian president noted that previous approaches and well-established norms and rules of business life and international relations are gradually losing their force.
He explained that this is happening in part due to the actions of Western states, which are losing their leadership positions and giving way to new growth centers and countries of the Global South.
"The events of recent years show that all elements of global growth — from economics and finance to technology and demography — are changing irreversibly," Putin said.
Equality and mutual respect as foundation for sustainable development
Putin emphasized that the global development model will be sustainable if it is based on the principles of equality and takes into account the interests of all countries. He added that no country can develop alone, at the expense of other states or to their detriment.
The Russian leader's remarks come amid shifting global dynamics following the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has exposed the limits of Western military power and accelerated the search for alternative economic and security arrangements.
Countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America have increasingly asserted their independence from Western-dominated institutions during the war.
Putin praises Iranian people's heroic fight for sovereignty
This is not the first time Putin has voiced support for Iran amid the US-Israeli war on the country. During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg on April 27, the Russian president stated that the Iranian people are "fighting courageously and heroically for their sovereignty."
Putin added that Russia hopes the Iranian people will pass through this period of trials and that peace will come soon. He also confirmed that he had received a message from Iranian Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
"Please convey to the Supreme Leader the words of gratitude for this message and wishes of all the best, health and well-being," Putin told Araghchi.
He further said Russia will act in ways that serve the interests of regional countries to help bring peace to West Asia as quickly as possible.
“As for our part, we will do everything that meets your interests, meets the interests of all the peoples of the region, so that this peace can be achieved as quickly as possible,” Putin stressed.
Russia committed to strategic partnership with Iran
The Russian president further emphasized that Russia intends to continue developing its strategic relationship with Iran. "I would like to ask you to convey my most sincere words of gratitude and confirm that Russia like Iran intends to continue our strategic relations," Putin stated.
Araghchi, for his part, said relations between Tehran and Moscow are already at the level of a strategic partnership and will continue to grow stronger. "For us, Iranian-Russian relations represent a strategic partnership at the highest level. We will continue to move forward on this path," he declared.
The Iranian foreign minister also noted that the Iranian people, through resilience and determination, were able to withstand the US aggression and would continue to endure it. He expressed appreciation to Putin and Russia for their support.
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