22 Sudanese Red Crescent Volunteers Killed During Conflict
Source: Xinhua| 2026-05-09 02:40:15|Editor: huaxia
KHARTOUM, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 22 volunteers from the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) have been killed during the ongoing conflict, Mohamed Abdullah, director of the SRCS branch in Khartoum State, has said.
"Since the outbreak of the fighting, 22 SRCS volunteers have lost their lives while carrying out their humanitarian duties, and many others remain missing," said Abdullah.
Qasim Dafallah, an SRCS volunteer who worked in Khartoum, said humanitarian work has "completely changed" since the war began.
"Field teams now enter active combat zones to recover bodies and evacuate trapped civilians without real security guarantees," he said. "Sometimes we moved on foot because ambulances could not enter. We saw families trapped for days without food or medicine."
Since mid-April 2023, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people inside Sudan and abroad, according to international estimates.
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