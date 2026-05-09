Putin Draws Parallels Between Ukraine War and WWII on Victory Day
By Al Mayadeen English
Russia marked the 81st anniversary of Victory Day with military parades, heightened security, and renewed emphasis by President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s historical role in defeating Nazi Germany and its continued military resilience amid the Ukraine war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia is developing advanced weapons systems based on battlefield experience, as the country marked the 81st anniversary of Victory Day with military parades and heightened security measures amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking during the annual celebrations in Moscow’s Red Square, Putin linked Russia’s military modernization efforts to lessons drawn from current combat operations, while presenting the event as a symbol of national resilience and military strength.
“I congratulate you on the Victory Day, our sacred, bright and main celebration,” Putin said. “We mark it feeling pride and love for our country, feeling the common duty to protect the interests and future of our Motherland.”
The Russian president also recalled the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet people during World War II, stressing that the memory of those who fought Nazi Germany remains central to Russia’s historical identity.
“Preserving the memory of the Great Patriotic War, its true story and heroes is a matter of honour for us,” Putin stated. “We will always remember the feat of the Soviet people, that it was they who made the decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism, saved their country, saved the world.”
Wartime victory commemorations
Victory Day, observed every year on May 9, commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 and remains one of the most significant state ceremonies in Russia. The Soviet Union bore the brunt of the war against Nazi Germany, suffering an estimated 27 million military and civilian deaths during the Great Patriotic War.
The Eastern Front became the decisive theater of World War II, where the bulk of Nazi Germany’s military forces were destroyed through battles such as Stalingrad, Kursk, and the Siege of Leningrad.
Military parades are held annually in Moscow and other Russian cities under a law adopted in 1995 honoring the Soviet victory in World War II. For many in Russia, Victory Day serves not only as a remembrance ceremony but also as a reaffirmation of the country’s historical role in defeating fascism in Europe.
This year’s celebrations unfolded under exceptional wartime conditions. Russian authorities tightened security across Moscow amid concerns over potential Ukrainian drone attacks, reportedly introducing internet restrictions and reinforcing air defense systems around the capital.
The Red Square parade featured marching formations from Russian military academies, strategic missile forces personnel, aerospace forces units, and naval crews. Russian aerobatic teams also flew over Moscow, while Su-25 attack aircraft concluded the aerial display by trailing the colors of the Russian flag across the sky.
Putin also drew parallels between the Soviet war effort and Russia’s current military campaign in Ukraine.
“The great feat of the generation of victors inspires the soldiers who are today carrying out the tasks of the special military operation,” he said. “They are resisting an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc.”
Russian Su-30 and MiG-29 warplanes performed a saluting flight at the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/b4oUmRjiTo
Victory Day tensions
Despite the symbolic display, this year’s parade appeared more restrained than previous editions. Reports indicated that Russia reduced the presence of heavy military hardware, with some analysts linking the decision to security concerns and the continued demands of the war in Ukraine.
The commemorations also coincided with overlapping ceasefire initiatives related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier in the week, Putin announced a temporary truce tied to the Victory Day commemorations, while US President Donald Trump later announced a broader ceasefire running from May 9 to May 11. Trump said the arrangement would involve a “suspension of all kinetic activity” alongside a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each side.
The ceasefire announcements came amid growing concerns surrounding the security of the Moscow events. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued remarks interpreted by observers as an indirect reference to the parade’s security, further underscoring tensions surrounding the commemorations.
Victory Day parades have long served as both historical remembrance ceremonies and demonstrations of Russian military power. The tradition dates back to the original 1945 parade in Red Square following Nazi Germany’s surrender, when Soviet troops marched through Moscow after playing the central role in crushing the Nazi war machine in Europe.
Closing his speech, Putin praised Russia’s unity and endurance amid ongoing geopolitical confrontation.
“The key to success is our moral and ethical strength, our courage and valour, our unity and our ability to endure everything and overcome any trial,” he said. “I am firmly convinced that our cause is just, we are together, and victory has always been and will always be ours.”
No comments:
Post a Comment