Miss World Africa 2025 Hasset Calls for Stronger Pan-African Mindset at ASMIS 2026
ADDIS ABABA, May 8 (ENA) — Miss World Africa 2025 and Miss World first runner-up Hasset Dereje has called on Africans to embrace authenticity, strengthen pan-African values, and take greater responsibility in telling the continent’s stories through their own perspectives and cultures.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) 2026 in Addis Ababa, Hasset stressed that changing global perceptions about Africa must begin with Africans believing in themselves and valuing their own identity.
“I think we need to work on our pan-African mindset first,” she said. “As Africans, we need to know that Africa comes first, and in order for us to change the narrative of Africa, it is very important that we first change our own perception of Africa because even us we don’t really believe in ourselves.”
Hasset reflected on her experiences representing Ethiopia on the global stage, noting that many Africans often compromise their own identity and cultural values in pursuit of Western standards.
“As Miss World Africa, going to the competition, I saw many representatives trying to be what they are not,” she said. “When it comes to being African, we Africans are the ones compromising our own values.”
According to her, African traditions, cultures, folklores, and moral values are too often viewed as backward, including by Africans themselves.
“I have traveled across Africa and different continents, and I have seen that our traditions, our cultures, our beautiful clothes, and our songs are often undermined,” she noted. “We are always compromising ourselves for others and other cultures.”
Drawing from her experience in the fashion industry, Hasset emphasized that Africa possesses unique cultural wealth that should be celebrated and promoted proudly.
“It is discouraging to see us worshiping the Western world while neglecting our own identity,” she stated. “We function best when we are ourselves.”
The digital creator stressed that authenticity remains central to reshaping Africa’s narrative globally.
“Knowing ourselves and not degrading our culture is what we need to do,” she said, urging African creators to intentionally incorporate African identity and values into every form of content they produce.
“We have to narrate our stories ourselves,” Hasset added. “We are the best storytellers for ourselves.”
Her remarks echoed broader discussions at ASMIS 2026, where influencers, policymakers, and digital creators repeatedly emphasized the importance of authentic African storytelling, responsible digital influence, and stronger continental collaboration in reshaping Africa’s image globally.
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