Academy of Defense Science Succeeds in Test-Launch of New-type SLBM
The Academy of Defense Science of the DPRK test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 19.
Yu Jin, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Jong Sik, deputy department director of the Munitions Industry of the Central Committee of the WPK, and leading officials of the academy oversaw the test-launch.
The academy said that it presented a report of loyalty to the Party Central Committee with the pride and honour of having succeeded in the test-launch of a new-type SLBM again from the "8.24 Yongung" from which the first submarine-launched strategic ballistic missile was successfully launched five years ago to demonstrate the military muscle of the DPRK.
It clarified that the new-type SLBM, into which lots of advanced control guidance technologies including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility have been introduced, would greatly contribute to putting the defence technology of the country on a higher level and enhancing the underwater operational capability of the Navy.
No comments:
Post a Comment