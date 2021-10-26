TPLF Must End Child Solider Recruitment: Karen Bass
October 26, 2021
Terrorist TPLF uses child soldiers as cannon fodder
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – The U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass warned the terrorist TPLF to stop recruiting child soldiers, to pull its forces from Amhara State and to dissolve its alliance with “Shene” armed group designated as a terrorist organization by Ethiopian parliament.
The congresswoman made the remark last Thursday after the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed an amended version of H.Res. 445.
It is to be recalled that several terrorist TPLF’s child soldiers told local media on various occasion their stories.
One of them is a 13-year-old child soldier deployed on war front TPLF said: “The terrorists captured him while he was living in Alamata city streets. And they informed him as there was task of loading of certain kind that needed to be done. We were then loaded on to the truck and taken away to location called Chercher, in the mildest of forest We were kept there for about two weeks.”
“We were informed we would go to the war front to fight the enemy and instructed to fight enemy by firing guns. We fought in the war the whole day. That was the first time I smoked weeds. After smoking the weed I was given, I felt elated to the point I was disorientated. And I didn’t recognize myself.”
“When the war intensified, ENDF begun pushing our forces (TPLF military forces), the commanders retreated and escaped to save their life living us behind at the war front. Of the 25 child soldiers, 24 of them in the same command died at the war front. I managed to survive by hiding in a ditch,” he added.
Another child soldiers, Eyerusalem Hailay said that she was taken by forces loyal to the outlaw group while she was out of her home in Mekelle on July 14. Without training and knowhow about weapons, the forces ‘fooled’ her to join the war, promising her that TPLF will win and capture Addis Ababa shortly.
“When the war started, we panicked and surrendered to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).”
Helen Hadgu, child soldier, said on her part that she had no idea what would happen when was taken away from Mekelle to Afar State. During the war, the child soldiers were provided only with biscuits and river water.
“My friends were in terror when I surrendered to the Ethiopian Army, and I am happy about that.” She also called on the people of Tigray to fight the terrorist TPLF that forces children to war in order to stay in power.
Isaias Alem, another child soldier, said the faction has been forcibly recruiting Tigray’s children to war. “My age-mates and I have a dream to learn and to become better citizens, but TPLF says that we have to fight so as not to be attacked.” Noting their lives saved by the careful action of the Ethiopian National Army, Isaias expressed his regret that fugitives of justice have sent their own children abroad for education whilst they decide to remain in power at the expense of Tigray children’s lives.
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2021
