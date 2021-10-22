Some Pro-terrorist Western Elements Conspiring to Advance Hidden Interests
October 22, 2021
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the recent undue pressure being exerted on Ethiopia is purposeful and intertwined by the hidden interest of some foreign powers working with the previous Ethiopian regime.
Spokesperson of the Ministry Ambassador Dina Mufti said that some of the western world which are trying to impose multilateral sanctions on Ethiopia are merely for the sake of securing their interest and realizing hidden agenda. The move towards putting sanctions on Ethiopia mainly emanates from hidden mission without understanding the situation of the country.
“What we are witnessing is that there is deliberate hypocrisy by the side of some of the foreign powers; not a matter of understanding the situation.” The only way to counter this undue pressure being exerting on the country is the unity, cooperation of the people of Ethiopia. “The people of Ethiopia need to say no to the unjustified pressure. Many countries across the world resisted external pressure and prevailed, and nothing new to Ethiopia too.” Such kinds of double standards will not work anymore,” he said.
On the other hand, some of the western media houses have kept silent while the TPLF terrorist group committed worst atrocities against innocent civilians and actively circulating story of the airstrike that targeted military armaments production sites.
The Ministry has also issued statements regarding the biased European Parliament Resolution and the High-level Ministerial Meeting of the US and its partners on the current situation of the country.
He said that the EU resolution is biased and lacks the facts on the ground. On the other hand, some international media keep accusing Ethiopia by distorting the facts and being silent while the TPLF terrorist group has committed atrocities in Afar and Amhara regions.
The ministry called upon the international community to give due attention to the people of Wollo and Gondar who are suffering from challenges caused by terrorist TPLF.
The Ethiopian Herald October 22/2021
