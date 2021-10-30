Terrorist TPLF Commits Atrocious Crimes in Afar, Amhara: MoJ
October 30, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Ministry of Justice (MoJ) disclosed the killings of hundreds of civilians while injuring several people in some areas of Afar and Amhara states occupied by the terrorist TPLF group.
The preliminary result of a joint investigation by MoJ and Federal Police Commission on crimes committed in Afar and Amhara states indicated that oriented killings and rapes were carried out in the areas.
Accordingly, some 466 and 257non-combatants have been killed by the group in Afar and Amhara states respectively. In addition, over 160 people also injured by the terrorist group in both states said MoJ General Attorney Affairs State Minister Fekadu Tsega yesterday in a press conference about the findings.
The investigation revealed that all the crimes were not done only for the physical appearance of the perpetrators. The crimes were committed intentionally and strategically to injure the moral of the people, he noted.
“It is painful to express the extent of cruelty that the crimes were committed as they are beyond human imagination. “The investigation uncovered atrocities of killings and rapes of which a woman found to be traumatized from frequent rape by two to 15 men,” he disclosed.
Likewise, in both Amhara and Afar states, the TPLF committed widespread and systematic looting and destruction of public and private institutions,including schools, health posts, cooperatives, churches, mosques, and offices of non-governmental organizations, the report pointed out. The report generally exposed rapes, murders and exceptional cruelties, crimes against property and international organizations committed by the TPLF, as to Fekadu.
The terrorist group also targeted private homes, historical and religious sites, as well as the premises and properties of USAID, Action Aid, and a Chinese road works contractor. In some instances ,the looting was supported by professional technicians who were brought in all the way from Tigray to disassemble and transport heavy machinery, indicating the premeditated, preplanned and systematic nature of the crime, it was mentioned.
BY YOHANES JEMANEH
The Ethiopian herald October 30/2021
