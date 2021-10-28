AL-BURHAN SACKS SUDANESE PRODEMOCRACY DIPLOMATS
OCTOBER 28, 2021
October 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The head of the transitional military council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed five Sudanese ambassadors after their public support to the civilian-led government led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.
Between Monday to Tuesday, about nine Sudanese ambassadors condemned the military takeover by General al-Burhan who dissolved the transitional institutions and re-established the transitional military council.
The Sudanese diplomats further said they would not resign and would continue to work actively supporting the reinstatement of the transitional government and mobilising international support for democracy and civilian rule in Sudan.
On Wednesday al-Burhan issued a decree relieving five of them including Omer Manis, Sudanese Ambassador to France, Noureldin Satti Sudan’s Ambassador to the U.S, Sudanese Ambassador to Switzerland Ali ben Yahya Abi Talib, Ambassador to Belgium and the EU Abdel Rahim Ahmed Khalil, Sudan’s Ambassador to China Gaafar Karrar and Sudanese Ambassador to Qatar Abdel Rahim Siddiq.
Meanwhile, more Sudanese ambassadors have joined the diplomatic revolt, as 42 ambassadors and 21 diplomats signed the statement issued by the eight diplomats on Tuesday.
Satti told Aljazeera TV that they would that they stand by the Sudanese people and admitted that as public servants they have to observe political neutrality.
“However, there are some exceptions and the will of the people must be respected when they uprise for freedom and justice,” he further said.
Blinken speaks with al-Mahdi
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi to discuss the way forward as the United States is leading international mobilisation to restore the democratic transition in Sudan.
Blinken wanted “to solicit her views about what steps the United States can take to support the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.
(ST)
