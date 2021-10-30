Ethiopian-Americans to Punish Democrats with Ballot in Virginia
October 29, 2021
BY TAMERU REGASA
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopian- Americans on their twitter messages stated that they are ready to make their voices heard and have their frustrations understood by block voting and demonstrating clearly their displeasure at the current administration’s frontal assault on Ethiopia during the Gubernatorial Election in Virginian that will be taken place on November,2/ 2021.
According to the collected twitter threads,the current administration’s support for TPLF terrorist group and demonization of Government of Ethiopia are clear as daylight though it knows the TPLF committing massacre against Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF)on November 4, 2020.
The source also said the liberal political-media complex is working day and night against Ethiopia and belatedly, both sides are scrambling to appeal to Ethiopians.
The Ethiopian-Americans recommended that Ethiopians will not be swayed by vacuous video messages or bland statements. Ethiopians demand change in the U.S. Foreign Policy towards Ethiopia and demand action. So far the Biden admin has been found wanting!
A Twitter page known as Addis Qnie said that Democrat president has designated the situation in Northern Ethiopia as “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the U.S. . I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.”
The page said that Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy Ambassador Ricewas the person who gave the first official node to the TPLFs smear campaign alleging genocide. Samantha Power USAID director has consistently come out in support of TPLF positions.
Ambassador Linda Thomas has tried every possible trick in the book to provoke the anger of the UNSC towards Ethiopia.
Senator BebCardin(Democrat) of Maryland, a state the largest Ethiopian population in the U.S. has denounced airstrikes against TPLF positions but never spoke against TPLF perpetrated Amhara and Afar massacres and atrocities.
Bradsherman(Democrat) from California with a very large Ethiopian community denounced ‘humanitarian blockade against Tigray’ and called for naval intervention but never uttered a word about the suffering of people of Amhara and Afar at the hands of TPLF.
Batten Von who called incessantly on Twitter for removal of Ethiopia from AGOA and for sanctions against Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian coffee is Commissioner of Statewide Health Coordinating Council of the DC confirmed by a Democrat, Muriel Bowser The liberal media apparatus from CNNand Newyork Times to crooked media and democracy now have made sure that the story of millions displaced and brutalized in Amhara and Afar will never see the light of day.
Obviously, everyone shall and will vote based on their conviction. Voting right for many Ethiopians is tantamount to endorsing many of the things that they abhor as Americans. However, the sad reality is Ethiopian Americans have been taken for granted by the liberals.
The Ethiopian Herald October 29/2021
