Government Urged to Invite International Observers’ Team
October 22, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – The Ethiopian government has to invite an international team of observers with a view to showcasing its unreserved efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to Tigray, so said Zelalem Moges (PhD), an international law expert.
In an interview with local media, Zelalem stated that the terrorist TPLF has been waging war on humanitarian corridors to cause famine in Tigray and then to encourage the international community to put pressure on Ethiopia.
Therefore he urged that the Ethiopian government should invite international teams of observers to prove who is really blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Tigray, and demonstrate federal government’s tireless effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the needy people in Tigray.
The international community currently thinks that there is series humanitarian crisis in the Ethiopia, Zelalem said, adding that the federal government needs to explain in detail to the international community the obstacles to deliver humanitarian assistances to Tigray, he further insisted.
By the same token, Zelalem indicated that the Ethiopian government should examine the challenges the country faced in the field of diplomacy during the past eleven months to strengthen its diplomacy and withstand the pressure of the some world powers.
According to him, it is important to have a consistent narrative about the current situation of the country and to lead the diplomacy by experienced, qualified, and wise diplomats.
He said :“Within the past eleven months, in my understanding we had problem in maintaining consistent narrative .The fact that Ethiopia has failed to sustain coherent narrative has undermined the international community’s confidence in the Ethiopian government.”
As to Zelalem, it is important to establish a think thank group that analyzes events at national, continental, and international levels and advises what Ethiopia’s stance should be. This will help fill gaps that arise regarding professionalism.
The Ethiopian Herald October 22/2021
