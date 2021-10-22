Big Media Outlets Gag Pro-Ethiopian Voices: Analysis
October 22, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Good enough evidences confirmed that some international media outlets have been deliberately blocking pro-Ethiopian voices and misleading the international community to put improper pressure on Ethiopia.
A twitter handle known as ‘Addis Qnie’ has recently posted research-based analysis of the reporting situation of some international media outlets in the thread.
According to the analysis, for the past eleven months, the pro-Ethiopia camp has been screaming about bloody murder despite a virtually complete media blackout.
According to the collected threads of the analysis, the media blackout and the negative coverage of Ethiopia by the mainstream media have resulted in a cascading effect, leading astray not only ordinary citizens but also academicians who are expected to have better information.
Based on the assumption that journalists would uphold sacred principles of their profession and show both sides of the story, the expected outcome was an approximately equal representation of both sides.
Accordingly, news articles were extremely more likely to mention TPLF compared with the government of Ethiopia, which tells one that a lot about the narratives these articles are more likely to push.
The analysis observed a disturbing propensity to refer to the government of Ethiopia as Abiy Ahmed. “Ever heard of the U.S. referred as Biden or the U.K. as Johnson? The closest you get to this is the designation, the Biden Administration.”
It also compared the media coverage of Amhara and Afar states over time and expected to see a significant bump in coverage following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces(ENDF) from Tigray and the start of TPLF aggression towards Amhara and Afar.
Ethnic Amharas and Afars keep getting massacred and yet the news remained firmly fixated on Tigray, even if there has not been active fighting in Tigray for more than three months, as to the analysis.
According to the thread, based on the information fed to them by the mainstream media, people all over the world, believe with religious fervour the ‘Tigray Genocide’ narrative fabricated by the terrorist TPLF and peddled by their enablers in the media.
It also noted that the media are not being deceived by the TPLF. The media are not only complicit but also actively taking part in the deception
The Ethiopian Herald October 22/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment