Biden Administration Demands Ethiopia’s Unconditional Surrender
October 22, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABAT- The Biden administration is demanding Ethiopia’s unconditional surrender via waging hybrid warfare in Ethiopia’s Tigray state , which may include official censure, mass media disinformation campaigns, sanctions, financial strangulation by the IMF and World Bank, Black Agenda Report disclosed.
It’s unlikely that the U.S. will ever again make large troop commitments like those made in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it remains committed to perpetual war for global hegemony.
In his executive order statement, Biden has threatened more sweeping new sanctions that will punish the Ethiopian people, even as he equivocates that “these sanctions are not directed at the people of Ethiopia or Eritrea, but rather the individuals and entities perpetrating the violence and driving a humanitarian disaster.
It calls on the sovereign Ethiopian government to stop fighting the armed TPLF insurrection and come to the negotiating table “without preconditions on his statement,” while Ethiopia has made it clear that it will not sit down to negotiate with the TPLF.
However, this week, during a Web conference with people to people, an Ethiopian Diaspora NGO founded to improve life in Ethiopia, Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fistum Arega said that he had turned to African ambassadors in the U.S., the African Union, and their trade experts for support to maintain Ethiopia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility.
Mentioning the Biden’s threat to sanction Ethiopia, the ambassador asked the solidarity of all African countries to support Ethiopia because we are really focused on saving AGOA.”
Besides, he said that some of those who place orders with manufacturers in Ethiopia have already put them on hold, waiting to see what will happen. In his Twitter page, he suggested that the African Union learns from the European Union and negotiate AGOA agreements as a block.
Most Western press about the Ethiopian conflict have disparaged the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and blamed him for the war though it was forcibly enter into war after TPLF attacked a federal army base nearly a year ago.
The Ethiopian Herald October 22/2021
