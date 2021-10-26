Afghanistan on Countdown to Catastrophe: Millions Facing Acute Food Crisis
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 6:41 PM
Rahmatullah Baghban
Press TV, Kabul
The United Nations has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population is facing acute food insecurity as hunger is rising and children are dying. We can’t feed people on promises, says the head of the World Food Program David Beasley. He has urged world countries to step up life-saving assistance to resuscitate Afghanistan’s economy.
Here, Afghan social activists have come together on behalf of millions of vulnerable people and families to protest the critical humanitarian situation in the country. They are calling on the US to free Afghans’ assets and compensate them for its war crimes in Afghanistan.
The Taliban takeover weakened an already fragile economy that was heavily dependent on foreign aid. Western countries suspended aid and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund also halted payments.
Immediate global aid is now crucial to meet the most basic humanitarian needs of Afghans as winter approaches with no jobs, cash, or prospects for the people. Afghans and humanitarian bodies have warned of imminent disaster if proper action is not taken.
No comments:
Post a Comment