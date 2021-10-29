AL-BURHAN SAYS OFFERING TO HAMDOK TO LEAD NEW SUDAN’S CABINET
OCTOBER 29, 2021
October 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The head of the military council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Thursday said they want Abdallah Hamdok to form a new and independent cabinet to achieve the transition in Sudan.
Gen. al-Burhan was speaking at a meeting gathering some supporters for the military takeover al-Burhan criticised the coalition of the political forces that formed a joint transitional government with him for two years.
He further said he would appoint an “independent prime minister” to form a new transitional government adding that Hamdok remains his favourite candidate for the position.
“While I’m speaking you should know that we sent some people to meet him and discuss the proposition with him,” he stressed.
Multiple sources in Khartoum said that Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and his brother Abdelrahim who is the RSF Second Commander met Hamdok on Thursday.
But there were no details about the outcome of the meeting.
Al-Burhan said they would give him a green light to form his new cabinet adding they would only request him to choose a minister from the 18 Sudanese states.
He further said that the Sovereign Council would include a representative for every province. Sudan has six regions without further details.
In Khartoum, the security forces mainly composed of the RSF elements killed a protester, bringing to 11 the total number of killed demonstrators since 25 October.
However, there are calls for nationwide protests on Saturday 30 October.
