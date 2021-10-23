‘Leave Africa’s Problems for Africans’ Says London Sit-in Protesters
October 23, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somali Coalition for Peace and Cooperation has been holding a week long sit-in protest in Downing Street, London starting October 22, 2021 to urge UK, EU, and the U.S. to leave Africa’s problems for Africans and bring to halt their destructive intervention in the Horn of Africa as well.
It was learnt that the sit-in protest at Britain’s corridors of power has been ongoing unabated, rain or shine-demanding the UK, EU, and the U.S.to stop their destructive intervention and to counter the intensive misinformation propagated by the Western media.
The Sit in protest has also requested UK, EU, and the U.S. leaders to think rationally and understand Ethiopia’s truth about the conflict.
Moreover, the protesters called on Africans to engage in public posts and create awareness about the Ethiopian current situation and actively counter misinformation of the western media as some western governments are working against Ethiopia and Eritrea.
They said: “We are protesting the intervention of the UK, EU, and the U.S. in the internal affairs of Africa. We are expecting to respond to us. We suggest the leader of the UK, EU, and the U.S. only stand by the side of Africa to put the notion of ‘African solution to African problems’. We are protesting in front of the Office of the Prime Minister of Britain downing street of London.”
People drawn from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, and friends of the three countries have joined the protest that is expected end today.
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
The Ethiopian herald October 23/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment