FIVE MORE YEARS: MANTASHE ASKS VOTERS TO KEEP ANC IN POWER IN MABHIDA REGION
Edwin Ntshidi
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has appealed to residents of the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal to give the party another five-year extension to continue with its programmes.
Mantashe was speaking at the Msunduzi Sub-region’s Siyanqoba rally at Edendale sports ground.
The ANC has deployed Mantashe to the Moses Mabhida region in a move to garner support ahead of the 1 November municipal elections.
Mantashe told supporters how the party wants to ensure that social grants continue to be paid to intended beneficiaries.
“The economic state of a household must not determine the state of development yengane [of a child]. Umntwana maka develop irrespective of the economic status of the home. Sinikeni i-extension, siqhubeke nale programme [give us an extension so we continue with this programme].
MASHABA IN ELDORADO PARK
Meanwhile, Action SA Leader Herman Mashaba said revitalising the communities across Joburg must be a priority.
Mashaba was speaking in Eldorado Park south of Joburg.
He was there as part of his mayoral campaign ahead of the local government elections.
Mashaba was also inspecting several projects in the area that have now become what he called “white elephants”.
“The City of Joburg has let this place become abandoned the last few years without doing anything. This is a disgrace. If we do have government in this country, then they’ve got to account as to what really happened.”
