Ethiopia Urges All Parties in Sudan to Deescalate Tensions
October 26, 2021
BY STAFF REPORTER
ADDIS ABABA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) called on all parties for calm and de-escalation of tensions in the Sudan via exerting every effort towards a peaceful end to this crisis, reiterating the respect of the sovereignty of the people of the Sudan and defying interference of external actors in the internal affairs of the Sudan.
In its statement, MoFA said that the government of Ethiopia is closely following developments in the Sudan. This particularly emanates from the strong brotherly ties that have existed between the peoples of the two countries for centuries.
It will be recalled that the Ethiopian government has played a significant role in successfully mediating the establishment of a coalition government, consisting of its civilian and military components, and to adopt the constitutional document of the transitional period.
The government of Ethiopia, therefore, called on all parties for calm and de-escalation in the Sudan and to exert every effort towards a peaceful end to this crisis. In this regard, the government of Ethiopia fully supports the completion of Sudan’s transition to democracy and the respect for the constitutional document of the transitional period.
Ethiopia has reiterated the need for the respect of the sovereign aspirations of the people of the Sudan and the non-interference of external actors in the internal affairs of the Sudan. The government of Ethiopia is confident that the people of the Sudan would ultimately find the wisdom to address these challenges in a manner that contributes towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
The ministry further reiterated that the government and people of Ethiopia, as always, will continue to stand firm with the democratic aspirations of the people of the Sudan.
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2021
