Scholars Underline Swift, Decisive Military Victory against TPLF
October 23, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Scholars urged that the Ethiopian government to carry out a swift military victory against the terrorist TPLF group to bring lasting political settlement to the current situation in the northern Ethiopia.
Speaking to local media, Hamline University Communication and Media Lecturer Endalkachew Hailemichael (PhD) stated that the government has to conclude the war sooner than later in a bid to bring the criminals before court and lasting solution to the conflict.
He said, “As we all know, by nature, the terrorist TPLF group is most authoritarian, maximalist, and consequentialist political group.”
He added that the terrorist group does not hesitate to do what it wants to achieve its objective in unjust and immoral manner.
The terrorist TPLF group does not know the principle of give and take. Based on this, the government must take decisive action, by revamping its action plan and examining its personnel, against the group to deteriorate the terrorist’s military capacity, according to him.
New York’s Iona University Sociology Assistant Professor Derese Getachew (PhD) stated that the government should formulate clear political and military goals with regard to the conflict.
The government needs to gain swift a military victory and demonstrate its military might by dwindling the terrorist group, he noted.
He further noted that the war has begun by the terrorist TPLF group and the federal government has been forced to take part in this war to preserve the unity of the country and bring peace in the country.
“I am sure that the government, Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF), and the people have the potential to dismantle the terrorist TPLF group,” he indicated.
Lawyer and International Peace and Security Expert Bilen Mamo on her part stated that terrorist TPLF’s military and political capabilities must be dwindled.
As to her, a protracted war can disrupt many things. “The longer a war lasts, the more psychological and economic losses it inflicts,” she added.
The continuation of the war has its implications on the government’s legitimacy and also on the relationship of the Ethiopian government and the international community, she added.
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
The Ethiopian herald October 23/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment