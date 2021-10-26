China Says Meddling in Humanitarian Cloak Unacceptable
October 26, 2021
Marks UN seat restoration 50th anniversary
BY STAFF REPORTER
ADDIS ABABA – China adheres to its consistent position and opposes external forces interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs under the cover of human rights.
In a statement the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Ethiopia sent to The Ethiopian Herald, it was indicated that Ethiopia and China have been working closely at global and regional levels. “China speaks highly of the above cooperation.” “China and Ethiopia are good friends, partners and brothers.”
Ethiopia was one of the countries voted in favor of the UN Resolution 2758. The two countries share similar philosophy on international relations and both uphold an independent foreign policy and oppose foreign intervention.
In a conference that China hosted on October 25, 2021 Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked that fifty years ago today, the 26th Session of the General Assembly of the UN adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, and that decision was made to restore all rights of the People’s Republic of China in the UN and to recognize the representatives of the Government of the PRC as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN.
Xi stressed that the Chinese people have upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced multilateralism and that China’s cooperation with the United Nations has deepened steadily.
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2021
