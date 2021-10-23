Ethiopian Airstrike Has Nothing to Do with Aid Aircraft Landing Failure
October 23, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – The airstrike that was carried out yesterday against the TPLF terrorist forces’ training center in Mekelle has nothing to do with World Food Program (WFP) aircraft that has aborted its landing in the aforesaid city, so disclosed Government Communication Service (GCS).
GCS Minister Legese Tulu (PhD) told local media that: “Unless the aircraft has its own problem, yesterday’s airstrike has not forced the aircraft to abort its landing as the flight time and destination of both are completely different.”
Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check reported that another one of the terrorist group TPLF’s training center has been the target of air strikes yesterday. This site used to be the ENDF’s training center before being appropriated by the TPLF to undertake military training for its illegal recruits. It is also serving as a battle network hub by the terrorist organization. The government said its strike targeted a base formerly belonging to the military and now being used by the TPLF.
The Ethiopian herald October 23/2021
