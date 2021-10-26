TPLF Uses Genocide as Political Tool
October 26, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA – An Ethiopian-American popular ethnic Tigray CBS Journalist Hermela Aregawi said: “The word genocide has been weaponized as a political tool is something that I have been completely disgusted and trying to help correct the narrative and getting to this war at a stop as soon as possible to save lives.”
She said the above remarks in her recent YouTube channel and live discussion with Adebabay Media.
TPLF want to get back into power. They’re using the people to fight a war in hopes of winning. This war over 110 million people and getting back into power again with the backing of the west that is how they got into power this first time and apparently 30 years in power is not enough, she further said.
Hermela, hence, pointed out that “Every time a Tigrayan dies in by being pushed into war, TPLF call it a genocide. When people are trying to ask genuinely questions, TPLF has been using the word Tigray genocide as a weapon. Accordingly, people have to said genocide first then have conversation. If you did not say this, you can’t ask any question. This happened to me when I started asking question.”
“I don’t think anyone’s suffering more than the people in Tigray. What I have doubt about is whether they really have a voice? are they able to tell us everything that’s going on. No they’re not because they’re being held hostage by this political leadership and they’re not able to tell their full story. “
“What frustrated me the most and what got me this space is that the very news entities that I was relying for information like CNN, New York Times, and AP that I was reading for several month of the war and I believed it is reliable source of information but after observing news for while I was realizing something there was grilling gaps something never allowed like covering local/very small local stories.”
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2021
