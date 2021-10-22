Hypocritical Double Standards in US, UK and Australia’s Statements Crystal Clear: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Oct 23, 2021 12:07 AM
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
A US State Department spokesperson issued a statement on Thursday, claiming the US "remains seriously concerned at the continued erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including political participation, in Hong Kong." It points a finger at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for disqualifying certain district councilors according to law. On the same day, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne issued similar statements on Twitter. The spokesperson of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the HKSAR condemned on Friday the US' blatant and clumsy intervention in HKSAR affairs and China's domestic affairs.
This is a joint action against Hong Kong since the US, the UK and Australia formed the new clique - AUKUS. Everyone on Earth knows that the US is the head of the gang, while the UK and Australia are merely two yes-men.
The US has focused its attention on Hong Kong, tossing out statements on Hong Kong affairs every few days ranging from the Legislative Council to "diplomacy" and administrative agencies. This has become routine. The US is utilizing the statements, which cost nothing, to pave the way for future attempts to contain China with Hong Kong as an excuse, in public opinion. It also encourages anti-China rioters, which have almost come to a dead end, preventing them from falling into total despair. The US government issued an announcement on Thursday to allow Hong Kong residents in the US, who can extend their date of mandatory departure from the US, to apply for work permits. This is a move to offer a safe haven for anti-China rioters in exile.
The US and other Western countries' statements are often covered under so-called democracy and human rights. They claim to protect the rights and interests of people in Hong Kong. Yet their rhetoric is highly deceptive. They are actually talking about the same thing over and over again.
They say they stand with Hong Kong people, but they are in reality standing with the criminals who have been sentenced by the Hong Kong judicial system, bomb-making rioters, secessionists and political conspirators. Worse, they are now blatantly playing the role to save rioters in the city. They are not concerned about the rights and freedom of Hong Kong people. What they really intend to do is disrupt the city's rule of law, undermine its stability, and see Hong Kong in disorder.
Seeing the consequences their actions have brought to the city, their hypocrisy and ill-intensions behind the statements are crystal clear.
If the US and the West really care about the people of Hong Kong, they should truly safeguard Hong Kong's status as a bridge between the East and West, and as the Pearl of the Orient. The US should immediately lift all sanctions against Hong Kong, let the people of Hong Kong interact with the people of the world, and create conditions for them to realize their well-being.
If the US and the West really care about the people of Hong Kong, they should pay attention to whether their right to live in safety can be guaranteed. During the riots, Hong Kong's airport was paralyzed, the MTR was destroyed, shops were smashed and innocent citizens were injured. If the US had even a little care and love for Hong Kong, it would feel distressed about such a situation. However, such a Hong Kong was called a "beautiful sight to behold" by US politicians. Their true intention was obvious.
It is Hong Kong citizens who have endured a painful price in the riots. Given the profound lesson, they now cherish the restoration of Hong Kong's security, stability and economic restoration after the implementation of the national security law. Facts have proved, the better Hong Kong, which has integrated into the entire country's development, is built, the fewer political leverages the US and the West will have in Hong Kong. Their statements and sanctions can no longer intimidate anyone. Foreign forces which have been interfering in Hong Kong affairs are swallowing the bitterness of failure. Hong Kong patriotic forces are becoming more confident. The trend of Hong Kong heading toward prosperity thanks to the good governance is unstoppable.
No comments:
Post a Comment