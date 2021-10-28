AL-BURHAN, SAUDI ENVOY, UNITAMS HEAD DISCUSS WAYS TO END SUDANESE CRISIS
OCTOBER 28, 2021
October 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of the Transitional Military Council discussed ways to settle the political crisis in Sudan with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan and the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).
According to the Armed Forces Newspaper on Thursday, al-Burhan held separate meetings at his office in the army headquarters on Wednesday with the Saudi ambassador Ali Hassan bin Jaafar and UNITMAS head Perthes Volker.
“The meeting dealt with developments in the political situation in the country and efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis through consultations with all relevant parties,” said the newspaper about his meeting with bin Jaafar.
The Saudi ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to achieve stability in Sudan and its support for everything that leads to achieving reconciliation between the political forces, further added the newspaper.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday condemned the military takeover in Sudan pointing it would affect the stability of Sudan and the region.
The State Department said that Blinken during the call with Al-Saud underscored the need for the immediate restoration of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government.
The Sudanese military took over power on 25 October and dissolved the transitional government institutions as the coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change rejected their call to form a broad-based government.
Regarding his meeting with the UNITAMS chief, the army newspaper said that Volker called for dialogue with the former prime minister and other stakeholders and expressed his mission’s readiness to provide the necessary support in this regard.
“We made some proposals to resume a comprehensive dialogue and restore partnership on the basis of the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement,” said the UNITAMS head.
He further said he was keen to reach a safe exit from the current crisis.
(ST)
