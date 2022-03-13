Ethiopia President Sahle-Work Zewde: A Woman with a Voice is a Strong Woman
March 13, 2022
BY ELIZABETH MENGISTU
The global community marks International Women’s Day every year to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women; aside from raising awareness about women’s equality and urging for accelerating gender parity.
In fact, over the years, various women across the world have scored remarkable achievements in many areas such as in the leadership stream, science and technology fields, engineering and medicine, politics and other similar strides.
Disproving the stereotypes attached to them for long and breaking the chain of discrimination, many women can write their names in the books of history. However, as many people agreed, there is still much more to be done in empowering women and enhancing their engagement in the leadership positions because women are still under-represented in decision making positions.
This year’s International Women’s Day also marked with this same intention and under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”
And, as part of this initiative, and to celebrate and applaud the important gains made by women in various strides, the French International Radio (RFI) has cited 10 influential women leaders in the African continent.
As to the radio station, women though are often portrayed as victims of family burden, economic hardship; and dominated by their counterparts due to the subtle gender bias that persists within the society for long, on the contrary more African women are showing fundamental identity shift and outdoing differently in every field. These women are role models in their efforts to fight and win any power and influential groups.
And among the ten outstanding influential African women who have excelled in areas they are engaged in; and become paragons for their fellow citizens, Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Salima Rhadia Mukansanga, an international football Referee and Louise Mushikiwabo Secretary General, La Francophonie, both are from Rwanda, were cited by the RFI.
The Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde was also included among these Africa’s top influential women.
As CGTN Africa stated, over the years, various women from across the world have defied gigantic odds to make worthwhile achievements in many fields, leaving an indelible mark in the books of history.
In Africa particularly, various women have made a name for themselves in different fields, becoming an inspiration for the continent’s hundreds of millions of women.
Mentioning that President Sahle-Work is the current President of Ethiopia, having been elected in October 2018, CGTN Africa’s report has elaborated as she is the first woman to ever serve in that position.
As the news channel posted on its webpage, President Sahle Work’s previous status, and achievements adding that she previously served in various ambassadorial positions, including in Senegal, France, Tunisia, Morocco, among others.
Not only that, but Sahle Work, the 72-year-old also served within the ranks of the United Nations as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peace-building Office in the Central African Republic (BINUCA), becoming the first African woman to become an SRSG.
Other than that, she was the first dedicated Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) at the level of Under-Secretary-General, CGTN Africa wrote on its website.
It is recalled that President Sahle Work Zewde was also presented in the list of 100 Most Influential Women in 2019 and 2021 by Avance Media, who were nominated by the news channel for their excellence in leadership and performance, reached at the forefront of decision making ladder, their personal accomplishments, commitment.
The Ethiopian Herald March 13/2022
