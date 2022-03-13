Mass Motor Rally in Support for Russia Held in Belgrade
The cars decorated with Russian and Serbian flags, as well as with the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s portraits cruised along Belgrade’s central streets
BELGRADE, March 13. /TASS/. Several hundreds of cars took part in a motor rally in support for Russia in Belgrade, the event’s organizers told TASS on Sunday.
"We are counting the exact number of participants. I have just been told that the motorcade had 200 cars but it just a part of it. There were much more," one of the rally’s organizers, a representative of the Narodna Patrola public organization, told TASS.
The line of cars stretched for several kilometers, driving past the TASS correspondent for some ten minutes.
The cars decorated with Russian and Serbian flags, as well as with the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s portraits cruised along Belgrade’s central streets. Other road users welcomed them by car beeps, passersby waved their hands in greeting.
The rally finished at the building of the Russian embassy. The participants got off their cars and chanted slogans "Russians and Serbs are Brothers Forever," "Russia and Serbia - We Don’t Need the EU," "Putin, We Support You.".
