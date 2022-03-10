March 8 International Women’s Day Celebrated Throughout DPRK
The 112th anniversary of March 8 International Women’s Day was celebrated significantly across the country.
After entering the plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the supreme temple of Juche where President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il lie in state, masses recollected with deep emotion the benevolence of the great leaders who regarded “The people are God” as their lifelong maxim and cultivated the flower garden of attaching importance to and respecting women on this land.
They visited the statues of the great leaders on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang and their beaming images in different parts of the country, presented baskets of flowers, bouquets and flowers and made a deep bow to them.
Marking the day, officials of every province, city, county, industrial establishment and farm congratulated exemplary women workers.
Officials told them about the Workers’ Party of Korea’s great love for and trust in women, congratulated them on their innovative achievements and encouraged them to be true women revolutionaries who perform their honourable duties they assume on behalf of society, collective and families.
A variety of congratulatory performances and amusement games took place in different parts of the country.
A concert was given by the National Symphony Orchestra at the Moranbong Theatre in Pyongyang and drama “Devoted Service for the Good of People” was staged at the National Theatre.
There were a distinctive acrobatic performance of the National Acrobatic Troupe at the Pyongyang Circus Theatre and an open-air performance of artistes of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Ministry of National Defence at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort.
Other performances enlivened the atmosphere of the holiday in North Phyongan, Jagang, North and South Hamgyong and Ryanggang provinces, Rason and Kaesong cities and other places, decorating the holiday conspicuously.
A variety of amusement games full of national flavour held by women’s union members in different places of the country added more to the festive mood in Central, Moranbong and Pothonggang districts of Pyongyang, cities of Sariwon and Munchon, Phohang District of Chongjin, Unnyul County and many other places.
Public catering establishments across the country provided special services for women.
Families were filled with happy laughter of women who received kind gifts and beautiful flowers from their husbands and children.
2022-03-09
No comments:
Post a Comment