12-Years Journey of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
April 15, 2023
BY NAOL GIRMA
The Ethiopian Herald in its 12 years report and analysis explained Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s capacity to generate significant electricity not only for Ethiopia but for the broader East African region. Additionally, it illustrated the dam’s potential of being catalyst of national economic growth and regional integration.The following are excerpts from the Newspaper’s reportage and analysis during different times.
“Abay [BlueNile] has now had the greatest advantage to Ethiopia. It would help make artificial lake. So, artificial lake by itself is source of tourism. The artificial lake back to the dam will have about 50 islands; hence tourism projects could be easily installed, but unstoppable electric system needs to be installed, too”
Abebaw Ayalew (Ass. Prof) Historian
The Ethiopian Herald July 22, 2021
“GERD has a multidimensional advantage for the Horn of Africa to create strong bond through energy and electricity. The dam has also a paramount importance to create interdependence between the Horn and Nile basin countries. Strategic resources including electricity and oil coupled with infrastructural services and projects are of paramount importance in addressing social, economic and even political problems in the Horn of Africa thereby fostering regional trades” Hydrologist at Haramaya University Teshome Seyoum (PhD)
The Ethiopian Herald 20 March 2021
“We have full right to get benefit from Abay/Nile River since we are the source of the bulk amount of the water and have various economic and social problems,” There is no international convention that obliges countries to accept a deal that does not involve one of the countries in making the deal. Moreover, every nation has a right to reject and struggle for cancelation of such agreements that harms its national interest.
Ermias Admassu (Ass. Prof) Jimma University International Affairs Director
The Ethiopian Herald Jun 23, 2020
“The GERD gives clean energy not only for Ethiopia but also to the world at large. If we add more upstream dams, the use of gas for energy, which has a greater impact on the environment, will reduce. On the other hand, people in the rural parts of Ethiopia will not cut trees for cooking foods. This will be a dramatic shift to Ethiopia’s forest management. Land conservation works will continue. Finally, the afforestation works will change the environment”. Professor Yilma Sileshi, Hydrologist (Water Engineer)
The Ethiopian Herald July 6, 2022
“Ethiopia loses about 400-573 million tons of soil by erosion annually. Also, the country loses 265-344 million tons of soil every year by River Nile, where the GERD is situated” Mulatu Liyew, Bahir Dar University Lecturer
The Ethiopian Herald December 8, 2021
“The GERD has multiple benefits for all lower basin countries in terms of reducing the amount of sediment stored in their dam and costs to remove this sediment, reducing the damages of both the public and property via avoiding the happening of heavy flood. Hence, Sudan and Egypt should support the effort of the Ethiopian government and people in this regard rather than worrying” Tana Alamerewu (Ph.D.), Researcher of Water and Land Resource Center at Addis Ababa University. The Ethiopian Herald October 28, 2021
“GERD is a people’s project and a humble attempt to realize our development needs. It’s the fingerprints of Ethiopia’s farmers, pastoralists, daily laborers, students, business owners, and the diaspora around the world who eke out a living in extremely difficult circumstances.”
Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele
The Ethiopian Herald August 11/2021
The Ethiopian Herald April 15/2023
