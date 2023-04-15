Fighting Broke Out in Sudan Between National Army and RSF Militiamen
Smoke in the sky after attacks in Suba southern Khartoum on April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday that they took control of several strategic positions in Khartoum amid conflicting reports about who started hostilities.
Clashes broke out in Khartoum and northern Sudan between the army and the RSF on Saturday morning after statements by some former rebel leaders speaking about fruitful mediation to avoid military escalations.
The fighting began in the Soba suburb, south of Khartoum, before spreading to the strategic areas in Khartoum including the presidential palace, army command, and neighbourhoods including Jabra, Kafouri, and Shambat, where are some military positions.
Also, clashes took place between the army and the RSF at the Merowe Air Base in northern Sudan.
The RSF militiamen posted videos standing beside some military aircraft, saying they took control of the base which seemed void of troops.
For his part, the army spokesman Nabil Abdallah accused the RSF of launching attacks on its positions.
“The rebel Rapid Support Forces spread lies about attack on their positions to cover up their insurgency,” he further vowed that the army will fight them until to get rid of the rebellion.
Military escalations between the army and the RSF began on Wednesday when the RSF elements arrived in the northern Sudan town claiming that Egypt massed military plans to attack them.
In the early morning, the army said the paramilitary forces attacked their positions in the Sport City of Suba and Merowe.
The RSF claimed they took control of the army command but the army dismissed the statement.
(ST)
