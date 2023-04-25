25th Plenary Meeting of 14th SPA Standing Committee of DPRK Held
The 25th Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on April 11.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, presided over the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Kang Yun Sok and Kim Ho Chol, vice-chairmen of the SPA Standing Committee, its Secretary General Ko Kil Son and other members of the SPA Standing Committee.
Present there as observers were officials concerned from the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, ministries and national agencies.
Put on the agenda items were such issues as the adoption of the law of the DPRK on the management of scientific and technological personnel and the recall and election of judges and people’s assessors of the Central Court of the DPRK.
A report was delivered on the main contents of relevant draft laws deliberated by the SPA Legislation Committee.
The law on the management of scientific and technological personnel sets it as its mission to ensure that the state shall identify and manage them in a unified way at a higher level and that they shall play a core, leading role in economic development and improvement of the people’s living standards.
The meeting studied and examined the opinions on the drafts before adopting the Law of the DPRK on the Management of Scientific and Technological Personnel as the decree of the SPA Standing Committee.
It recalled and elected judges and people’s assessors of the Central Court of the DPRK.
