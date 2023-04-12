Sixth Enlarged Meeting of Eighth Central Military Commission of WPK Held
The Sixth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea which is of another great military significance was held at the office building of the WPK Central Committee on April 10 in the turning period of the development of our armed forces in which the powerful strategic measures are being carried out to expand and strengthen the war deterrent of the country in every way to cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK, chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, guided the enlarged meeting.
Present at the meeting were major members of the Central Military Commission of the WPK and commanding officers of the large combined units on the front of the Korean People’s Army.
The meeting clearly understood the serious present security situation in the Korean Peninsula where the aggressive military policy and actions of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors are emerging as a threatening entity, and discussed important military issues arising in making the country’s defence capacity and war preparations more perfect.
Recently, the enemy openly let out even such warlike words as the “occupation of Pyongyang” and “beheading operation” and staged the frantic large-scale joint military drills simulating an all-out war against the DPRK. And they clearly showed their sinister true colours for aggression while making reckless remarks for confrontation with the DPRK and deliberately inciting the military actions for attack.
The meeting made an in-depth analysis of the present situation in which the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors are getting ever more undisguised in their moves for a war of aggression, and raised it as an indispensable requirement to make the military option of the DPRK clearer and make thoroughgoing preparations for switching to a powerful practical action. It discussed practical matters and measures for the machinery to prepare various military action plans that are impossible for the enemy to counter by any means and ways and decided on the relevant resolutions with unanimous approbation.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un stressed the need to expand the DPRK’s war deterrence being strengthened with increasing speed in a more practical and offensive way and to effectively apply it as a measure for more strict control and management of the ever-worsening security in the Korean peninsula.
Learning about the plan for offensive operation on the front and various combat documents, he clarified the principled issues arising in constantly studying and implementing the military measures to steadily update and perfect the war capabilities of the army.
The military measures discussed at the enlarged meeting serve as an epochal occasion as they made another great stride in the course of bolstering up the armed forces to further clarify the stand of the WPK and the DPRK government on the enemy’s moves for igniting a war and to enhance the strong defence capability and overwhelming offensive force.
KCNA
2023-04-11
