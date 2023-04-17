Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Television News Segment Discussing the Sudan Security Crisis, Sun. April 16, 2023
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the current security crisis in the Republic of Sudan.
This interview aired live on Sun. April 16, 2023. The segment can be viewed at the following link: (174) Fierce fighting continues in Sudan despite hours-long humanitarian pause - YouTube
The promotional language for the segment says: "Fierce fighting has raged on in Sudan's capital for the second day between the army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), despite an hours-long pause announced to address urgent humanitarian needs on the ground."
