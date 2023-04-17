Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 16, 2023
Listen to the Sun. April 16, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode in its entirety just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing clashes in the Republic of Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF); Kenya has launched an earth observation satellite in East Africa; there are further deaths attributed to rebel activity in the West African state of Burkina Faso; and reports indicate that the fighting in Ukraine is intensifying.
In the second hour we look more into further details on the security situation in Sudan.
Finally, we listen to a rare archival radio broadcast from June 20, 1964 in New York City with Malcolm X, Charles B. Silverman, among others, discussing the African and African American questions of the mid-1960s.
